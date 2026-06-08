ING Groep NV Has $11.08 Million Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,607 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Jabil were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $121,710,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,576,000 after purchasing an additional 337,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jabil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 327,238 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $353.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day moving average of $271.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here