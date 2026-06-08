ING Groep NV Has $9.40 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,568 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 158,634 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in NIKE were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research lowered NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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