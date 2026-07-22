Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 13,648 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 165.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2%

BAC opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $433.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

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