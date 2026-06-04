Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.81 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $747,035.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 487,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,550,540.33. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,247. Insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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