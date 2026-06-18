Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,776 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Intel by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 404,029 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 200,424 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,666,719 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,805,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here