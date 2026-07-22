Intel Corporation $INTC is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s 3rd Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,740 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 750,428 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 6.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Intel were worth $82,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $8,378,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $1,511,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 233,183 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 577,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 387,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 8.6%

INTC stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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