Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 84,437 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Madrid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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