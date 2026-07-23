Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158,883 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 860,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $227,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.77.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.7%

INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $515.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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