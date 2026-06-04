Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,428 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

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More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.5%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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