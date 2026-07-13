International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 184,753 Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,753 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company's stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 747,556 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 162.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Endeavour Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Silver wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here