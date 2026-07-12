International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,684 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,000. Lowe's Companies comprises about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe's Companies stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,786. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.73. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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