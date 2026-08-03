Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,611 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 24,762 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $193,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the recent selloff was excessive. The firm’s revised price target of $475 implies meaningful upside and may be supporting renewed investor interest. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the recent selloff was excessive. The firm’s revised price target of $475 implies meaningful upside and may be supporting renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s expansion beyond urology into general surgery and other specialties could create additional procedure growth and increase long-term demand for da Vinci systems, instruments and related services. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical’s expansion beyond urology into general surgery and other specialties could create additional procedure growth and increase long-term demand for da Vinci systems, instruments and related services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy.” The company’s recurring revenue from instruments and accessories, expanding installed base and durable robotic-surgery demand remain key bullish arguments. Brokerage consensus on Intuitive Surgical

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy.” The company’s recurring revenue from instruments and accessories, expanding installed base and durable robotic-surgery demand remain key bullish arguments. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted the unusually high level of investor interest in ISRG, but the article did not provide a new earnings or guidance catalyst. Zacks investor attention report

Zacks highlighted the unusually high level of investor interest in ISRG, but the article did not provide a new earnings or guidance catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An executive’s small stock sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by roughly 2%, making them unlikely to materially alter the investment case. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

An executive’s small stock sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by roughly 2%, making them unlikely to materially alter the investment case. Negative Sentiment: HSBC lowered Intuitive Surgical from Buy to Hold and set a $391 price target. Although that target remains above recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. HSBC downgrades Intuitive Surgical

HSBC lowered Intuitive Surgical from Buy to Hold and set a $391 price target. Although that target remains above recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite a quarterly revenue and earnings beat, investors remain concerned about softer U.S. procedure growth, deferred care and the premium valuation. Those worries have contributed to continued pressure in the shares. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $353.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. HSBC downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $487.00 price target (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $509.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $2,796,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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