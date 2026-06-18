Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,438 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $259,465,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:MA opened at $492.93 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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