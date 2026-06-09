Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $363.56 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $330.72 and its 200-day moving average is $272.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.07 and a 12-month high of $384.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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