Jabil, Inc. $JBL Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,258 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Jabil worth $62,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Jabil by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $10,812,410. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $377.09 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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