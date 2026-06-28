Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,225 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $102,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $325.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.31. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chubb from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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