Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $442,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,776 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,542,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total transaction of $242,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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