Juniper Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,504 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 231,693 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries accounts for 2.2% of Juniper Investment Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned 1.10% of LSI Industries worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,165 shares of the construction company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, Director Wilfred T. Ogara sold 10,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $249,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,497,795.74. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Caneris sold 109,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $2,653,099.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,749.10. This represents a 62.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,173 shares of company stock worth $6,220,368. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut LSI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $930.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.53.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. LSI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LSI Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LSI Industries wasn't on the list.

While LSI Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here