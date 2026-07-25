KBC Group NV Acquires 6,958 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Nebius Group Stock Down 15.0%

NBIS opened at $187.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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