Kids Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Kids Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 8.6% of Kids Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kids Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $79,081,000 after buying an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,897,178,000 after buying an additional 3,331,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 911,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Down 3.2%

ILMN opened at $160.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $85.77 and a one year high of $177.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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