Koa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 1.5% of Koa Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Koa Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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