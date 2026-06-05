Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $61,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of LRCX opened at $336.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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