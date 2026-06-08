Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $303.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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