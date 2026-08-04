Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,452 American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,452 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 576,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 550,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 221.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 524,061 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224,576 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMSC. Freedom Capital upgraded American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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American Superconductor Trading Up 5.5%

AMSC stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 3.27. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $86.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. American Superconductor's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,119 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report).

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