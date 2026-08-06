Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21,266.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Inspire Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $194.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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