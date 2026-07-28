Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $56.38 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 83,406 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $56,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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