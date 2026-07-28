Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 174,798 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,523 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 174,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $102,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,049.36 and its 200 day moving average is $952.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The firm has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 30.87%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here