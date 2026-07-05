Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on FUN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard M. Haddrill acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,390,632.36. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,575.10. This trade represents a 19.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,173,850 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FUN opened at $20.99 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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