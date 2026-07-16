Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,855 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its market outperform rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to $315 , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand.

Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential $50 billion business and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips.

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Electrovaya Announces Commercial Relationship with Amazon

Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending.

Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact.

Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained.

Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: There were also reports that New York’s pause on new AI data centers and other potential state-level restrictions could slow parts of the AI infrastructure buildout that supports Amazon’s cloud growth story.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $251.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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