LFG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

LFG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LFG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $823.03 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $976.92 and its 200 day moving average is $642.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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