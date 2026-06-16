LFG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,419 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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