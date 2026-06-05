Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,600 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.05% of F5 worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,878,023,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,042,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,361 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $528,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 15,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 599,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FFIV opened at $408.66 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $7,437,510 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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