Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 80,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $827.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $558.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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