Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $326.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $291.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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