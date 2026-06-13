Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 35,412 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,835 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,412 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $116,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,460,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,906,260,000 after acquiring an additional 789,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,278,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,616,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,614,000 after acquiring an additional 444,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Arete Research raised Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $480.77 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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