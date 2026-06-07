Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $58.29 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,810 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 203,932 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cintas worth $58,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's payout ratio is 50.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $215.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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