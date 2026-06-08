Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $251.89 Million Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,795 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 53,379 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises approximately 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.75% of F5 worth $251,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,368 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $100,308,000 after buying an additional 105,738 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,350 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. This represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $393.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $338.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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