Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $127.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,381 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 656,216 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $127,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $690,959,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,834,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $234,671,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,276 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $141,134,000 after buying an additional 1,870,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,890 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $176,521,000 after buying an additional 1,554,648 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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