Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $490.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $546.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.09 and a 200-day moving average of $266.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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