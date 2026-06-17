Mangrove Partners IM LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,588 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Article Title

Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Article Title

Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Article Title

Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Article Title

Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Negative Sentiment: Chinese regulators also rebuked Alibaba over misleading discount practices during the 618 shopping festival, adding to scrutiny of its retail operations and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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