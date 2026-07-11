Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 11,688 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.31. 1,081,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.24. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here