Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1%

Marvell Technology stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,057,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,041,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.97.

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Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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