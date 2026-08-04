MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $13.72 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $124,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,062.86.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,027.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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