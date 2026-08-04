MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $59.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,618 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 18,841 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adelphi Trust Co now owns 14,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,677 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, WealthPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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