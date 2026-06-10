MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stock Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $353.72 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.82 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $376.33 and its 200-day moving average is $295.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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