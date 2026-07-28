Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.7% during the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 881 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 425,950 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $212,830,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Mastercard by 30.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 2,464,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,231,412,000 after purchasing an additional 575,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $551.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scam-prevention initiatives could support growth and trust. Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Mastercard bolsters scam defense

Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Positive Sentiment: Potential Vocalink sale is drawing investor attention. A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Potential Vocalink Sale and Earnings Momentum

A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain constructive ahead of earnings. Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Mastercard Q2 earnings estimates

Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard earnings will offer an industry read-through. Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Visa and Mastercard earnings estimates

Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Egypt corporate debit card launch

Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Negative Sentiment: Truist issued a pessimistic forecast for MA shares. The bearish outlook presents a counterweight to the positive earnings expectations and could limit upside if Mastercard’s results or guidance disappoint. Truist forecast for Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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