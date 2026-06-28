Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 63,833 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,922,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Up 2.2%

Mastercard stock opened at $499.71 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $496.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $441.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard continues to attract investor interest as a trending stock, which can support shares by keeping attention on the company’s earnings and growth outlook. Article Title

Mastercard continues to attract investor interest as a trending stock, which can support shares by keeping attention on the company’s earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard highlighted new travel-focused offerings, including its “Priceless Africa” experience, reinforcing its strategy to deepen consumer engagement and build higher-value travel spending across its network. Article Title

Mastercard highlighted new travel-focused offerings, including its “Priceless Africa” experience, reinforcing its strategy to deepen consumer engagement and build higher-value travel spending across its network. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and MarginEdge launched a commercial charge card for restaurants, a small but potentially useful expansion of Mastercard’s commercial payments footprint. Article Title

Mastercard and MarginEdge launched a commercial charge card for restaurants, a small but potentially useful expansion of Mastercard’s commercial payments footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Mastercard as a premium payments company tied to international expansion, but some articles also argue the stock remains expensive and has lagged over longer periods, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

Market commentary continues to frame Mastercard as a premium payments company tied to international expansion, but some articles also argue the stock remains expensive and has lagged over longer periods, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Additional pieces focused on broad “what to know” coverage and consumer trends, but did not report a major new catalyst that would materially change Mastercard’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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