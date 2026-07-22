McDonald's Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Lowered by Rit Capital Partners PLC

Rit Capital Partners PLC lessened its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up 5.6% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.32.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald's

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $263.65 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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