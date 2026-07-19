Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $82.14 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,133 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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