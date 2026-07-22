Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 25,676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $529.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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